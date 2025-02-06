S.A. Mason LLC Has $729,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

