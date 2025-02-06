Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

