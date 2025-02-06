Brentview Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Broadcom makes up about 2.9% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

