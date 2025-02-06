Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 126,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

