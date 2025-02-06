Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,089 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

