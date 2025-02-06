Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

