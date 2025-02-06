Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,249,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,749,055 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of Broadcom worth $7,244,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after acquiring an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 893.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 787.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.