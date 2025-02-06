Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 209,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

