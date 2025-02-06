Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 893.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 787.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 772.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

