CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

