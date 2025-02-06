Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 5,738 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

