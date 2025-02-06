Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

