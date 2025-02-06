CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 901 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,491,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roblox by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,852,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,587.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,961.44. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,335 shares of company stock valued at $77,348,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. HSBC started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

