Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after purchasing an additional 454,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.