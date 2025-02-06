U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

