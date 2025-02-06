Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Saia were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Saia by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $503.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.92.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.41.

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

