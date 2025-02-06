U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,153,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

