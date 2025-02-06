Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,698 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average is $141.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

