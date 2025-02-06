Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

