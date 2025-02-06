Berry Wealth Group LP Buys 48 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

