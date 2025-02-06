DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 10,700 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

