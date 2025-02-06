Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Tesla by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $10,944,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.