Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $313.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.41.

Equifax Stock Up 1.3 %

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $270.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 76,913.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,212,000 after purchasing an additional 959,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 37.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,268,000 after buying an additional 880,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,480,000 after acquiring an additional 220,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

