iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

