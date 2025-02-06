CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 189 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.48 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.