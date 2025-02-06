CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

