CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 67 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $468.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.