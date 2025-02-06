CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Creative Planning grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $285.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.11. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $168.36 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

