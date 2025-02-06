CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $99,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

