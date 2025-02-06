McAdam LLC Purchases 3,809 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

