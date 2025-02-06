Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Newmont Stock Up 3.8 %

NEM opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

