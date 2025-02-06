CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $85,000 Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haleon by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,473,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 866,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,169 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.