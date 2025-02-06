SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

