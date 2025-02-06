CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 6,920 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

