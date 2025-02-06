CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Crocs by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Crocs by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Crocs Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.