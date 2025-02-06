Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $185.80 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.69.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

