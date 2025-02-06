U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,516 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

