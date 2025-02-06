U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,335 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,571,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,941,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $302.13 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.76.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

