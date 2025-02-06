Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,038,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

