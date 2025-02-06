U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

SHW opened at $364.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

