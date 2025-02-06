River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,038,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,960,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.