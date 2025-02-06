U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.12.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

