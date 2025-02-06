U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 536 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 938,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,793,000 after buying an additional 457,896 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17,151.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 340,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,620,000 after purchasing an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

FANG stock opened at $164.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.