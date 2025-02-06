U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $350.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.41 and a 200 day moving average of $328.79.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

