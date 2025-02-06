U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,813 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.76.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

