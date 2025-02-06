Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EG. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Everest Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.89.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $339.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.14. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $335.34 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 36.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

