U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,651 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.