U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,051,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

