U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.06.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $275.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.59.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 15,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.98, for a total transaction of $4,741,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,284,260.62. This represents a 43.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,082.83. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,570 shares of company stock valued at $115,554,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

