Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,322 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

